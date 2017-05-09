The 7 Best Anti-Aging Lip Treatments

You're already applying anti-aging creams to your face, under-eyes, and neck, but what about your lips? Keeping your pucker pretty through the years is all about moisture, moisture, moisture, says Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. "The skin on your lips is thinner than the skin on other parts of your face, making it more vulnerable to the elements," she points out. Go beyond basic balm with these powerhouse anti-aging lip products.