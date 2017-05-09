The 7 Best Anti-Aging Lip Treatments

Prevent signs of aging on your lips with these seriously moisturizing lip balms, masks, and scrubs.

May 09, 2017

You're already applying anti-aging creams to your face, under-eyes, and neck, but what about your lips? Keeping your pucker pretty through the years is all about moisture, moisture, moisture, says Dendy Engelman, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. "The skin on your lips is thinner than the skin on other parts of your face, making it more vulnerable to the elements," she points out. Go beyond basic balm with these powerhouse anti-aging lip products.

1
Sara Happ Sweet Clay Lip Mask

The best way to get hydrating ingredients to penetrate is to exfoliate first. This cotton candy–pink mask helps boost cell turnover. Slick on, wait two minutes, then wipe off with a tissue to reveal smoother lips.

2
Eve Lom Kiss Mix Colour

This cult favorite lip-plumping balm feels cool on contact, thanks to peppermint oil. And it now comes in three sheer tints—pink, peach, and nude—so you can take your pick.

3
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub

Before you put on your go-to liquid lipstick, rub this sugar scrub on lips and smush together. The crystals gently slough away dead skin while shea butter and vitamin E condition.

4
Suntegrity Lip C.P.R SPF 30

Sun exposure can cause premature aging on your lips just as it does on other areas of your body, so a lip sunscreen is essential. This moisturizing stick comes in nine shades and contains a mineral SPF.

5
Frank Body Lip Scrub + Lip Balm Duo

Coffee lover? This duo is for you—it taps the brand’s best-known ingredient, coffee seed oil, to nourish and hydrate chapped lips.

6
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Perfecting Wand

More than a nourishing lip oil, this tube features a silicone applicator with tiny nubs that massage and buff lips as it deposits the super-moisturizing formula.

7
Makeup Academy Intense Rescue Lip Mask

If you’ve been hitting the matte, long-wear lipsticks too hard, reach for this conditioning formula. Not only will it slightly plump as it hydrates, but it’s also tinted, leaving you with a subtle flush.

