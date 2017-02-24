How to Get Lindsay Ellingson's Sexy Date-Night Makeup Look

Ever wonder what a supermodel wears for makeup? We do. That’s why we asked model and Wander Beauty co-founder Lindsay Ellingson to show us her favorite products for a pretty date night makeup look.

Since Ellingson has modeled for mega brands like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Dior—not to mention she’s also a Victoria’s Secret angel—we figured she’d know a thing or two about creating a perfect face for an evening out (or on the runway).

Curious what products are on Ellingson’s flawless face at any given time? The 32-year-old stunner starts with a balm and primer duo that sets the skin up for success, followed by a matte concealer. Both ensure that the skin stays opulent rather than oily (yes, please) and smooth too.

Also part of the model’s must-follow makeup regimen are illuminating highlighters, a powder foundation, and a light mist for a final glowy touch that keeps your makeup set and in place, so you can stop worrying about having to reapply throughout the night.

Health’s assistant beauty editor sat down with Ellingson to learn more about the specific products she uses. In this video, we’ll show you the exact beauty buys the supermodel taps to create a soft and sultry night look.

Pro tip: apply these products ASAP—whether it’s for your next girls night out, a first date, or even a work event. Because no matter where you go, Ellingson’s expert makeup routine will make you feel beautiful.