The 5 Beauty Products Lindsay Ellingson Never Travels Without

Model-turned-beauty maven Lindsay Ellingson knows a thing or two about looking great while on the go. The former Victoria's Secret Angel is the co-founder and creative director of Wander Beauty, a cosmetics brand inspired by her years spent jet-setting around the world. Before you hop on a plane this holiday season, check out her five pro tips for keeping your skin hydrated and glowing throughout your trip.

Simplify your routine

After 12 years of modeling, I've learned how to downsize my beauty bag so that all of my products fit into only one quart-sized ziplock bag. It’s a "must" to avoid lost baggage or extra time at the airport.

Prep before you leave home

Before I travel, I exfoliate with Dr. Lancer's skin polish ($75; sephora.com) since it's too large to travel with. It leaves my skin looking so fresh! I also drink a cold-pressed juice with ginger and citrus for the immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory benefits.

In-flight beauty maintenance is key

You’ll never find me without my Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray ($19; amazon.com), Dr. Jart Water Replenishment Sheet Mask ($8; birchbox.com), and Weleda Hydrating Facial Lotion ($15; amazon.com). Keeping skin hydrated is the only way to arrive looking fresh.

Find your favorite multitasking products

Wander Beauty's Carryon Lip and Cheek Gel ($22; sephora.com) imparts the perfect amount of color to wake up your complexion before landing.

Don’t forget to mask

When I'm traveling, planes and lack of sleep can leave my skin looking dry and dull, so I end up masking way more than usual, and will even do so multiple times a day. When I arrive at my destination, I love to unwind with a cooling one to plump my skin. I’ve been loving Tatcha's Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye masks ($12; sephora.com). The red algae blend helps to diminish the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles.