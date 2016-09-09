Lauren Conrad Has a New Take on the French Mani

We love a good twist on an old beauty classic. Don't get us wrong, we're all for a bold red lip, Old Hollywood waves, or a dramatic cat eye, but sometimes we need to spice things up a little.

So if you are headed for the nail salon post-Labor Day, Lauren Conrad has a mani idea for you that has just the right amount of understated classic charm and a little sparkle to make things a little more fun.

The designer and lifestyle blogger took to Instagram to share a snap of her reverse French manicure, and naturally, she totally nailed it. Pun fully intended.

According to Olive and June—the California-based salon where LC went to get her nails done—the main color painted on her tips is CND Shellac in Bare Chemise. Then, it looks like the salon pros applied a shade of white or silver at the base of the nail bed.

And now that you've seen the photo, we will also address the obvious: Conrad's sparkler is To.Die.For.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.