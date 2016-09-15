Do 'Lash Boosting' Mascaras Really Work?

The latest new mascara formulas don’t just aim to enhance the appearance of your lashes, they promise ingredients that actually boost the growth of your fringe. But do they really work? Sort of, says Francesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. While they won’t make lashes grow faster or thicker, most of these products have conditioning agents like peptides, which “slow down breakage, allowing the lash to fully grow,” she explains. Here, our favorite new formulas to try.