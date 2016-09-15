Do 'Lash Boosting' Mascaras Really Work?

Talk about fringe benefits: A dermatologist weighs in on new mascara formulas that promise to promote lash growth.

September 15, 2016

The latest new mascara formulas don’t just aim to enhance the appearance of your lashes, they promise ingredients that actually boost the growth of your fringe. But do they really work? Sort of, says Francesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. While they won’t make lashes grow faster or thicker, most of these products have conditioning agents like peptides, which “slow down breakage, allowing the lash to fully grow,” she explains. Here, our favorite new formulas to try.

1
By Terry Terybly Lash Growth Mascara

Saksfifthavenue.com

The nourishing duo of hyaluronic acid and collagen in this mascara work to strengthen lashes so they're less susceptible to damage.

2
NeuEnvy Peptide Enhanced Mascara

Nordstroms.com

The vitamins and amino acids in this formula improve lashes' flexibility and resilience, contributing to an all-around healthier flutter.

