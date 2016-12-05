The Best Laser Treatments to Smooth Acne Scars, Fade Sun Spots, and More

Dermatologists love lasers. Not only do laser treatments yield immediate, dramatic results in most cases, but they’re also highly targeted. "No other technology is so consistently precise in addressing an issue, whether it’s a brown spot or an acne scar," says dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, CEO of Miami Skin Institute.

Interested in trying out a laser treatment for yourself? Although you've probably already heard of laser hair removal procedures and laser facials, the latest laser technology can be used to combat some of your biggest skincare concerns, from treating acne scars to finally fading those pesky sun spots. But since there are so many different options out there, it can be a little overwhelming to determine which new treatments you should consider. Read on to match your complexion concern with the best light, and then consult your dermatologist to learn more about whether or not these new treatments are right for you.

To smooth acne scars

Try Fraxel Dual. This fractional laser creates microscopic holes in the skin; during the recovery process, new collagen is produced, filling in indentations.

To treat existing acne

Try Isolaz. Variable amounts of intense pulsed light are applied to kill acne-causing bacteria and reduce blood vessel dilation and inflammation surrounding each pimple.

To fade sun spots on lighter skin

Try Nd:YAG. The light beam targets dark patches below the skin surface, breaking down the pigmented cells that cause the spot. (Because of the way it affects pigment, this treatment is not a good option for darker skin.)

To ease broken capillaries

Try Vbeam. It’s a pulsed-dye laser that emits light at a wavelength absorbed by red blood cells, heating up and destroying the blood vessels.