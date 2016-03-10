Kylie Jenner Dedicated an Entire Snapchat Story to Her Pimples

Despite creating a multi-million dollar beauty power brand, Kylie Jenner is also a normal human and as one she is not immune to pimples.

In a series of (somewhat hilarious) snaps, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is showing us how she takes care of the dreaded skin acne. All you need is a bottle of Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17; nordstrom.com) and some Q-tips.

Go follow @kyliejenner.shoot A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 8, 2016 at 4:45pm PST

Very important: DON'T SHAKE the bottle before using. Jenner is very serious about that step.

And finally, dab the Q-tip with the solution on each blemish and proceed with your normal beauty routine.

See, we told you, she is just like us!

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.