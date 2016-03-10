Kylie Jenner Dedicated an Entire Snapchat Story to Her Pimples

Getty Images

Because she's just like us.

Dobrina Zhekova, MIMI
March 10, 2016

Despite creating a multi-million dollar beauty power brand, Kylie Jenner is also a normal human and as one she is not immune to pimples.

In a series of (somewhat hilarious) snaps, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is showing us how she takes care of the dreaded skin acne. All you need is a bottle of Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17; nordstrom.com) and some Q-tips.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Launched Kylie Cosmetics

Go follow @kyliejenner.shoot

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

Very important: DON'T SHAKE the bottle before using. Jenner is very serious about that step.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's (Very) Drastic Beauty Transformation

Go follow @kyliejenner.shoot

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

[/embed]

And finally, dab the Q-tip with the solution on each blemish and proceed with your normal beauty routine.

[embed]

Go follow @kyliejenner.shoot

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

See, we told you, she is just like us!

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up