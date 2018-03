The $9 Beauty Product That Kim Kardashian Swears By

Earlier this month when Kim K. took to Snapchat to walk us through her morning beauty routine, things got a little pricey.

The reality star first snapped a photo of four products from the high-end French beauty brand La Mer—including The Perfecting Treatment, The Concentrate, The Renewal Oil, and Crème de la Mer. But unfortunately for anyone seeking to mimic the Kardashian's regime, it'll cost you: Those items add up to more than $900.

But Kim isn't all about luxury brands: The mom of two also revealed that she's "obsessed" with Kiko Pure Clean Scrub & Peel wipes, which ring up at just $9 per package. Fans couldn’t get too excited though, as the Kardashian-approved wipes were only sold overseas—until now. Kiko's just announced that the wipes are currently available for purchase online in the United States, and will be rolling out in stores across the country next month.

If you’re interested, act fast. If Kim’s recommendation is as powerful as Kylie's, they'll be sold out before you know it.