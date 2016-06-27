The $9 Beauty Product That Kim Kardashian Swears By

Earlier this month when Kim K. took to Snapchat to walk us throughÂ her morning beauty routine, things got a littleÂ pricey.

The reality star first snapped a photo ofÂ fourÂ products from the high-end French beauty brand La Merâincluding TheÂ Perfecting Treatment, The Concentrate, TheÂ Renewal Oil, andÂ CrÃ¨me de la Mer.Â But unfortunately for anyoneÂ seeking to mimicÂ the Kardashian's regime, it'll cost you: ThoseÂ itemsÂ add up to more thanÂ $900.

ButÂ Kim isn't all about luxury brands:Â TheÂ mom of two also revealed that she's "obsessed" with Kiko Pure Clean Scrub & Peel wipes,Â which ring up at just $9 per package.Â FansÂ couldnât get too excited though, as the Kardashian-approved wipes were only soldÂ overseasâuntil now.Â Kiko's justÂ announced that the wipes are currentlyÂ available for purchase online in the United States, and will be rolling out in stores across the country next month.

If youâre interested, act fast. If Kimâs recommendation is as powerfulÂ as Kylie's, they'll be sold out before you know it.