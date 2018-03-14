I Tried Kim Kardashian’s Trick for Making Dark Under Eye Circles Disappear

It's rare to see celebrities looking less-than-perfect these days, so I love that Kim Kardashian often shares makeup-free selfies on Snapchat. And when I realized that—like me!—Kardashian has dark under eye circles, it was a bit of a relief, and proof that even A-listers with all the fanciest creams and treatments sometimes still struggle with this common issue.

But along with my excitement that Kardashian and I had something in common came curiosity: How was she managing to perfectly mask those dark circles in all her flawless red carpet and paparazzi photos?

Kim Kardashian, without and with makeup.

Whether you’re a Kardashian fanatic or just someone who constantly sees Kim’s selfies in your Instagram Explore feed, you may have been intrigued yesterday when she announced the newest addition to her KKW Beauty line, a concealer kit.

Concealer Kits coming 03.23. #KKWBEAUTY #ConcealBakeBrighten A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

#ConcealBakeBrighten is the slogan for these new three-piece kits, which include a liquid concealer and two finely-milled powders (a loose powder for "baking" and a solid powder to brighten). Kardashian insists this combination helps her perfectly conceal her under eye circles. The products will be available March 23 on the KKW Beauty site for $18 each or $80 for a set.

"I felt like the three-step process was really strong and it’s what [makeup artist] Mario [Dedivanovic] and I have really perfected for all these years," Kardashian told Allure in an exclusive interview about the products. She added that Dedivanovic has been using this technique on her even before these products were created to guarantee an airbrushed look under the eyes. "That’s been our routine, so I really wanted to stick with that and have people understand that it’s an easy three steps."

So I decided to try out Kardashian's conceal, bake, brighten technique for myself. Since Kardashian claims it’s less about the kits and more about the technique, I relied on some of my trusty favorites to see if I could really get the Kim K. finish as easy as 1-2-3.

R-L: Bare under eyes; With concealer; With baking powder; With brightening powder

To conceal my dark circles, I went in with Kat Von D Lock-It Concealer Crème ($26; sephora.com), which has a creamy, full-coverage finish that definitely helped even out my skin tone. Next, I dipped a sponge into Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($38; sephora.com) and lightly packed a layer over the concealer, leaving it on for a few minutes to "bake" into the skin. For the last step, I used a fluffy brush and Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder in Fair ($45; charlottetilbury.com) to wipe away the bake and give my look a bright finish.

Bare under eyes VS. Conceal, bake, brighten method.

I was impressed with the results of Kardashian's technique. In the moment, it felt like an awful lot of powder, but by the time I finished the rest of my makeup I realized my skin didn’t feel cakey or uncomfortable—and it looked great. To make sure all that powder didn't overwhelm my face, I decided to set my look with Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray ($32; sephora.com), and was really happy with the final look.

I definitely see myself using this method on days when I need my makeup to last or look flawless in photos. If you’re someone who really struggles to cover up dark circles, this hack is well worth the extra time and effort.