Can't Score Kim Kardashian's New Contour Kit? Try These Products Instead

Kim Kardashian's new KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Kits are guaranteed to sell out quickly—if you can't get your hands on a kit, try one of these similar products for an equally gorgeous, sculpted glow.

If anyone knows contouring, it's Kim Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, has helped popularize the makeup technique over the years with her famous cheekbone-accented looks—so we were excited to learn that she would soon be launching her own cosmetics line, KKW Beauty. Kardashian recently revealed on Instagram that the first KKW Beauty product, a Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, will go on sale Wednesday, June 21 on kkwbeauty.com.

The contour kits come in four shades: light, medium, dark, and deep dark. Each retails for $48 and includes two dual-ended contouring and highlighting sticks along with a dual-ended brush. The cream formula and stylized brush will make sculpting and blending a breeze, which means the kits will be suitable for both bare-faced beginners and contour queens. Plus, cream formulas are ideal for summer, since they sink into the skin to provide a more natural finish. Another selling point: the convenient stick packaging, which is easy to throw in your bag for on-the-go application.

The only downside? If the Kardashian track record tells us anything (read: every Kylie Cosmetics launch), the Crème Contour and Highlight Kits won't be easy to get your hands on. In fact, Women's Wear Daily reports they may sell out in less than five minutes.

If you aren't able to nab one of the kits this time around, similar products can still help you master Kardashian's trademark glow. Check out these incredible contour and highlight options that will rival Kim’s kit—or at the very least, hold you over until KKW Beauty has a restock.