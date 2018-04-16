This Is the One Skincare Product Kim Kardashian Uses Every Single Day

She may have her own eponymous line of cosmetics and fragrances, but Kim Kardashian knows that above all else, you have to protect your skin. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took to her app to share some of the skincare products she uses every day, and the list included her go-to SPF products.

"In my daily skincare routine, I always make sure to wear products that have SPF," Kardashian writes in the post, adding that sunscreen is the "number one" anti-ager she swears by. "It's SO important for protection, preventing fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration." (We agree.)

Kardashian knows that not everyone is a fan of SPF creams, so she includes other types of formulas that still deliver coverage from dangerous UV rays. Here, nine of her picks that get the job done without making your skin feel greasy or leaving behind a white cast.

The Barbara Sturm Sun Drops

To buy: $145; neimanmarcus.com

Simply mix a few drops of this sheer fluid into your palm and combine with any other liquid base to turn it into a protective product.

Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunsceen Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50

To buy: $34; dermstore.com

This is a lightweight oil that nourishes and protects—it smells lovely with notes of tangerine and pomegranate, too.

Thank You Farmer Be Beautiful Luminous CC Cream

To buy: $34; revolve.com

If you're going for more of a glowy look, try this Kardashian-approved CC cream, which also helps disguise discoloration.

Perricone MD No Bronzer Bronzer SPF 30

To buy: $34; sephora.com

Craving something that also imparts a little color? This is a light fluid that will give you a sun-kissed look.

Pixi Skintreats Sun Mist

To buy: $18; target.com

If you want to touch up without disturbing your makeup, try this sheer sun mist—keep it in the fridge for a refreshing spritz.

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

To buy: $38; sephora.com

No-makeup makeup lovers will be obsessed with this redness-reducing CC cream.

Coola Dawn Patrol Classic Makeup Primer

To buy: $42; sephora.com

Replace your regular primer with this one for an extra boost of sunscreen in your routine. Derms will tell you that the best time to apply an SPF is as your last step, so start and end with protection if you can.

Cle Cosmetics Essence Air Cushion Foundation and Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50

To buy: $49; anthropologie.com (for the foundation) and $65; dermstore.com (for the powder)

For on-the-go options, throw Cle Cosmetics Essence Air Cushion Foundation and Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50 in your bag. The cushion foundation is great for dabbing on your face throughout the day, while the brush-on block is great for sneaky spots that you may have forgotten to cover (think down your part or on your ears).