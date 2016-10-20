4 Products Khloé Kardashian Always Carries in Her Gym Bag

Khloé Kardashian is famous for her commitment to fitness (sometimes squeezing in two-a-days!), and she has the strong, toned physique to show for it. But what's almost as impressive as the star's killer workout regimen is the fact that she somehow manages to leave her sweat sessions looking totally flawless. So how does KoKo do it? Luckily for us, she recently revealed her gym bag must-haves on her app. And the best part: Most are budget-friendly.

No. 1 on her list is Kiehl's Blue Herbal Gel Cleanser ($21, nordstrom.com), made specifically for oily and acne-prone skin (and thus perfect for anyone prone to forehead shine or occasional breakouts). "I love that it feels tingly and leaves my skin feeling really tight," Kardashian wrote.

She must be a fan of the brand because she also packs Kiehl's Blue Astringent Herbal Lotion ($18, nordstrom.com), though she says she uses the "potent" stuff sparingly, usually after shaving to avoid razor burn and ingrown hairs.

For underarm protection, Kardashian—who sweats "like crazy"—swears by Secret deodorant ($4, amazon.com), calling it a "must" for her bag. Another classic in her gym-to-street kit: A bottle of Psssst! Dry Shampoo ($7, amazon.com), for the days she doesn't have time to wash her hair (a familiar time-crunch issue for anyone who squeezes in a lunch-break workout). "Old-school does it best!" Kardashian wrote.

For more of her beauty essentials—including her "anti-aging secret"—visit her site. And if you're feeling inspired to hit the gym like Khloé (that is, really hard), check out her daily workout routine here.