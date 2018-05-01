Khloé Kardashian Spills on the Beauty Products She Actually Uses

Although Khloé Kardashian is best known for her denim line, Good American, while sisters Kim and Kylie are at the helm of their beauty empires, the girl still knows a thing or two about glam. The new mom took to her app this week to share a few of the go-to products she uses on her famous face.

"I've shown you guys my insanely organized lipstick drawer before, and now I'm revealing my entire makeup collection—foundations, blushes, highlighters and even my brushes," she wrote.

Accompanying a (very satisfying) photo of her makeup drawer is an arrow pointing to her Kylie Cosmetics blush and highlighter. "When I like a product, I get it in every shade, LOL," she says. "As you can see, I have every Kylie Cosmetics blush and Kylighter!"

Khloe Kardashian

She shows older sister Kim some love, too, "Kim's contour and highlight kits and Ultralight Beams are everything. Hrush [one of the sisters' frequently used makeup artists] uses them for almost all of my glam."

Though the Revenge Body star loves to support her sisters' cosmetic companies (or should we say kompanies?), she also uses a few non-Kardashian brands. Among the products she recommends are Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Box O' Powder Blush ($29; sephora.com), a pale pink powder that leaves a radiant finish on cheekbones, and Benefit Cosmetics Hello Flawless Powder Foundation ($34; sephora.com), a sheer coverage foundation that comes in nine shades.

She also calls out three Giorgio Armani products: Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation ($64; sephora.com), a medium-coverage foundation that comes in 24 shades; the more lightweight Giorgio Armani Beauty Face Fabric Foundation ($49; sephora.com); and Giorgio Armani Beauty Fluid Master Primer ($58; sephora.com) to help smooth and mattify skin before anything else is added on top.

And although Koko is obsessed with both sisters' highlighters, there's still room in her heart (and her makeup drawer) for Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Shimmering Powder ($32; sephora.com), a finely milled powder for face and body that imparts a microfine shimmer.