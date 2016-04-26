Khloe Kardashian Has an Awesome Nail Hack For You

If youâve found yourself lamenting over a neon nail polish that just doesnât deliver on its super bright promises, this nail hack from Khloe Kardashian may be the game changer youâve been waiting for. She recentlyÂ took to her blog, expressing a solution for that very frustration.

RELATED: No Joke â These Panty Hose Will Give You an Instant Pedicure

All you need for this trick is a bottle of white nail polish and your under-performing neon culprit. Instead of applying your normal, clear base coat, paint your nails white and allow them to dry.

Next, apply your neon color on top and revel at the difference the white bottom coat makes. Your neon nail polish will reportedlyÂ pop, proving that all is right with the world (at least where manicures are concerned).

If youâre looking for the perfect white nail polish, try Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear in White On ($2.82, drugstore.com)Â or Essie Sheers Nail Polish in Blanc ($8.50, kohls.com).

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.