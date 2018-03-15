Khloe Kardashian Swears By This $11 Belly Butter to Prevent Stretch Marks

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that the youngest of the OG Kardashian sisters is expecting a baby girl soon. In preparation for her bundle of joy, Khloe has looked to her older sisters for guidance on what to expect and what she'll need for motherhood—and she's teaming up with Amazon to launch a curated registry for the newest Kardashian baby.

"I have been looking forward to becoming a mom for a long time and am so excited to be getting close to my daughter's birth," she says on the registry. "I hope taking a peek at my baby registry inspires you to build the baby registry of your dreams." Here, some of the items that made the cut on Koko's registry.

Burt's Bees Mama Bee Belly Butter ($11; amazon.com). This cream is made with a nourishing combination of shea butter and vitamin E, a great mix for moisturizing a growing belly and preventing stretch marks.

Earth Mama Organic Nipple Butter ($12; amazon.com). The formula is packed with organic herbs that hydrate and soothe skin for new mamas who are nursing and prone to sore, chapped nipples.

Earth Mama Herbal Perineal Spray ($13; amazon.com). It may not be glamorous, but this cooling spray can be used "down there" postpartum. Peppermint essential oil, witch hazel, and lavender help ease vaginal soreness, swelling, and hemorrhoids.

Queen Rose Full Pregnancy Pillow ($54; amazon.com). With a unique "U" shape, this pillow makes for easy snuggling. Plus, the flexible stuffing lets moms-to-be use it in a variety of positions, whether for sleeping and reading when pregnant or nursing once baby arrives.

Welcome: A Mo Willems Guide for New Arrivals ($11; amazon.com). To prepare for baby girl's arrival, Kardashian will be reading this book, which pokes fun at the joys of parenthood. The New York Times says it's "designed as a gag instruction manual for the ride a baby is about to take through life."

So whether you want to jump on the bandwagon and stock up on the prods that she's chosen or just want a sneak peek of what will inevitably be documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians during baby girl's early days, head to Khloe's Amazon Baby Registry for the full list of her picks.