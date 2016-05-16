Kesha Just Shut Down Body-Shamers in an Epic Way

Kesha is not having any of the Internet's body-shaming. And she made it pretty clear how she feels about people who criticize her body in her latest Instagram post.

The singer revealed on the social media channel that she has been battling depression and an eating disorder for a while now, but she is finally getting her life back on track. "My career is in a strange place and it feels like I'm fighting an uphill fight some days. but I have decided to take my life back. my freedom. my happiness. my voice. my worth," Kesha wrote. Get it, trolls? The singer has no time for your bullying.

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com/MIMI.