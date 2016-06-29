The Secret to Kate Middleton's Flawless Blowout Is a $15 Brush

From her impeccable sense of style to her perfectly coiffed curls, Kate Middleton looks like a vision of beauty every time she steps out for a public appearance.

Middleton’s glossy, bouncy mane is a crucial part of her signature look; her personal hairstylist, Richard Ward, calls the look the "Chelsea Blow Dry." Ward revealed to People.com just how you can achieve it at home, and it starts with a surprisingly inexpensive product: the $15 Tangle Angel brush, which Ward designed himself. Ward claims the brush's plastic bristles are ultra-hygienic and anti-static, and that coming it through wet hair leaves you with a smooth, silky mane.

"It's not just about Kate's hair—it is beautifully finished, frizz-free, shiny hair," says Ward. "It's a hairstyle that is well-finished."

After using the Tangle Angel, Ward recommends spritzing the hair section by section with a root lifting spray (he doesn't name a specific brand, but we like the Pantene Pro-V Volume Root Lifting Spray Gel, $5 at drugstore.com). "This is the foundation of a beautiful blow dry," he says.

Next, gently rough-dry the hair on a low speed until it's about 80% wet. Then Ward recommends pulling sections of the hair taut with his Curling Shine Brush ($30; amazon.com), and then setting the sections tightly with rollers. For the full video tutorial, visit People.com.