Julianne Moore Shares the Trick to Gorgeous Skin Anyone Can Pull Off

Julianne Moore, she of radiant porcelain skin, is lighting up red carpets everywhere this awards season in support of her most recent film Still Alice. The 54-year-old actress has received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a woman diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease—she's already won a Golden Globe and is up for both an Oscar and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

On Wednesday, appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and shared the refreshingly simple way she well into her 50s.

"Sunscreen every day, whatever I can get in a drugstore," Moore told host Andy Cohen in the video above. "I use a face oil, doesn't matter what kind. First I put the face oil on, then I put the sunscreen on, and I don't go into the sun. And honestly, that's really it."

First, let's take a minute to appreciate that she buys her skin care products at the drugstore.

And we've said it before but we'll say it again: spending time in the sun is a surefire way to bring on the signs of premature aging including wrinkles and dark spots. But since you can't avoid the sun completely, protect yourself the most mindless way possible by using face and body lotion with built-in broad-spectrum SPF every day. It may just be the easiest celeb beauty secret you've ever heard.

