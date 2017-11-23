Jet's Black Friday Sale Has Some Amazing Deals on Electric Toothbrushes and More Personal Care Items

Now is the time to stock up on electric toothbrushes! You'll save up to 50% in Jet.com's big Black Friday sale.

Kathleen Mulpeter
November 23, 2017

Need a new electric toothbrush, shaving kit, or other personal care items? You're in luck: Jet.com is having some incredible Black Friday deals right now, with savings up to 50% off. Here, a few of the best ones we'll be shopping today.

Razors and shaving products

The Art of Shaving Fusion Classic Razor in Nickel and Black (40% off; was $175, now $105)

Braun 5030S Electric Shaver (28% off; was $125, now $90)

Braun 7865 Men's Electric Shaver with Travel Case (25% off; was $200, now $150)

Braun 790CC Shave System (12% off; was $170, now $150)

Braun 9293 Men's Electric Shaver with Travel Case (12% off; was $225, now $200)

Braun BT5050 Beard Trimmer (28% off; was $40, now $29)

Braun Series 9 9290cc Men's Electric Foil Shaver (21% off; was $279, now $220)

Braun Silk-Epil 5280 Epilator for Hair Removal (33% off; was $60, now $40)

Braun Silk-épil 9 9-579 Wet & Dry Cordless Epilator with 7 extras  (42% off; was $125, now $73)

Van Der Hagen Boar Shave Set (23% off; was $26, now $20)

Wahl 20-Piece Clip N' Trim Electric Razor Haircut Set (12%; was $26, now $23)

Beauty products

Olay Pro-X Anti-Oxidant Daily Moisturizer with SPF 35, 1.7 Fl Oz (23% off; was $40, now

Toothbrushes

Oral-B 7000 Black SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush (26% off; was $135, now $100)

Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries with Bluetooth (20% off; was $100, now $80)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush HX9332 (47% off; was $190, now $100)

Sonicare Adaptive Clean 2PK Toothbrush Heads (45% off; was $27, now $15)

Sonicare Healthywhite 5 Series + w/TongueCare + Base Kit (22% off; was $129, now $100)

Sonicare HealthyWhite+ Iridescent Sonicare Plaque Control (45% off; was $126, now $70)

Sonicare Plaque Control Electric Toothbrush (50% off; was $70, now $35)

Sonicare Plaque Control Electric Toothbrush in Guacamole (49% off; was $70, now $35)

Sonicare Plaque Control in Steel Blue (50% off; was $70, now $35)

Sonicare Series 2 Plaque Control in Coral (50% off; was $70, now $35)

Sonicare Premium Brush Heads Variety 3PK (50%; was $39, now $20)

Sonicare Premium Clean 4PK Replacement Heads (39% off; was $40, now $25)

Water Pik WP-812 Black (33% off; was $120, now $80)

