Jessica Alba Swears By These 5 Beauty Products for Detoxing Her Skin

As a mom of three kids under the age of 10, it's no surprise that Jessica Alba would need an at-home spa sesh. Last night she took to Instagram to share her routine for "detoxed and hydrated" skin. "When the kiddos are in bed mama has a little me time," the Honest Company founder captioned a boomerang video of her face looking absolutely radiant.

In her Instagram story, Alba revealed the five products that brought on that glow. First up is (surprise, surprise) the Honest Company Bubble Bath in Dreamy Lavender ($12, target.com). Lavender is known for its calming, sleep-promoting properties, which makes the scent a nice choice for winding down at the end of the day.

Next comes Honest Beauty Magic Balm ($18, target.com). It's clear Alba has been hitting this product hard, since the packaging is a little beaten up. She recommends using the hydrating balm around the eyes and lips. Makeup artists often keep it in their kit for other purposes as well: You can apply it to eyelids for the trendy eye gloss look that's so popular right now, or on cheekbones for a natural dewy look.

After that, Alba gets into masking with the Honest Beauty Detox Mud Mask ($20, target.com). She writes, "apply a liberal amount and let sit for 10-15 minutes while in hot bath, which means your pores are open."

She's certainly right about that: Hot water and steam are great for opening up pores, allowing whatever product you use to penetrate deeper and work harder.

This mask packs a detoxifying trifecta of Jeju volcanic ash, activated charcoal, and refined white bentonite, all known for drawing out impurities.

If you have combination or oily skin, it's fine to use this mask all over. But if you're on the drier side, target areas that are prone to congestion like the forehead, nose, and chin.

Following her detox mask, Jessica has the right idea to replenish moisture using a hydrating mask. She uses one from her friend Marianna Hewitt's new-to-market line, Summer Fridays. The brand's Jet Lag Mask ($48, sephora.com) has been making waves on social media since its launch last week, and has already sold out on their site. Other famous fans of the mask include The Bachelor's Becca Tilley and celebrity esthetician Shani Darden.

The ceramide-laced mask goes on pretty clear once you rub it in thoroughly, and you can either rinse it off after 10 minutes or sleep in it for an extra hydration boost. Jessica's comment: "It feels great on the skin."

As her last step, Alba applies Honest Beauty Organic Facial Oil ($36, target.com) to cleansed skin, and again brings out the Magic Balm for her lips. If this is all it takes to get Alba's glow, sign us up!