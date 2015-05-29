Jennifer Lopez' Low-Maintenance Haircut That Anyone Can Pull Off

And we're here!!! Hello Morocco!! A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 27, 2015 at 7:11am PDT

Proof that short hair is here to stay: Earlier this week Jennifer Lopez debuted a short crop on her Instagram after arriving in Morroco. The sexy star joined the likes of Jessica Alba and Bethenny Frankel, trading in her long waves (likely the result of extensions) for a shoulder-grazing shag. Itâs no secret that J. Lo, 45, can pull off anythingâfrom side-butt to crop topsâbutÂ this easy-going 'do is pretty much as simple as it gets: It's universallyÂ flattering and surprisingly low-maintenance.

âThe best thing about this style is that it doesnât require much commitment,â says New York City celebrity stylist Johnny Gaita, âwhich is hard to find in a short cut.â Itâs still long enough to pullÂ back, looks great styled or unstyled, and can be parted on the side or in the middle, he adds. DoesÂ it get any better?

RELATED: Tricks for Beautiful, Low Maintenance Hair

Get the look

Feeling inspired? Go for a cut that grazes your shoulders, Gaita says. Ask your stylist for lots of loose layers to add that âjust-ran-your-fingers-throughâ movement.

Style it

As we mentioned, the real beauty of this look is that you don't really have to do much to make it look great. But for when you want to use a little product, shelve the body building mousse for smoothing creams, like Oribe Balm dâOr ($43, neimanmarcus.com). Using a medium-sized, boar-bristle round brush, wrap strands inÂ different directions and blast with your blow-dryer, Gaita says. A good pick: YS Park G-Series Shine StylerÂ Round Brush ($44, amazon.com).

RELATED: No-Stress Summer Hair