Jennifer Lawrence Has a Lot to Say About "Normal" Body Weight

"We've gotten so used to underweight."
Jennifer Lawrence has a message for everyone—it's time we change our views on 'normal' weight. She opened up to Harper's Bazaar about the film industry's body standards, and just like fellow actress Melissa McCarthy, Lawrence would like to see some major changes in the way Hollywood, and society as a whole, defines normal.
RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Thinks She's "Aging Like the President"
"I would like us to make a new normal-body type. Everybody says, 'We love that there is somebody with a normal body!' And I'm like, 'I don't feel like I have a normal body.' I do Pilates every day. I eat, but I work out a lot more than a normal person. I think we've gotten so used to underweight that when you are a normal weight it's like, 'Oh, my God, she's curvy.' Which is crazy," Lawrence said in an interview with the mag for its May issue.
RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Got a Really Confusing Tattoo
The face of Dior also sounded off on feminism and why it shouldn't mean giving up your femininity. "If we are moving forward in a society, you are feeling stronger as a woman, and you want to be taken more seriously. You don't have to take away the wonderful traits that come with being a woman: We are sensitive. We are pleasers. We're empathetic," Lawrence explained.
Preach, Jennifer!