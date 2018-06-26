Jennifer Aniston's $5 Hack for Perfect Lipstick

Long-wear lipsticks are great and, for the most part, do exactly what they're supposed to do: not budge. But long-lasting formulas tend to be matte, which can sometimes leave lips feeling dry and looking less than lush. Here to help you turn your favorite cream lipsticks into no-budge stains is celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, who works with Jennifer Aniston.

Dempsey recently took to social media to share her trick. In Instagram Stories, she revealed that she uses blotting paper (also known as rice paper) on her clients' lips "[t]o blot excess cream lipstick, to mattify the color and create a stain look."

She's got a point—by removing excess formula, there's little left to cause the dreaded bleeding effect. And while the result may look matte because some oil has been removed through the rice paper, lips won't feel as dry as if you were to start with a matte formula.

This isn't the first time I've heard the tip of blotting lipstick to make it last. While you can do so with a napkin, Dempsey prefers DHC Blotting Papers ($5 for 100 sheets on dermstore.com or $15 for 300 on amazon.com)—those are what she used on Jen.

Jillian Dempsey Lip Blotter

Another long-wear tip that I've heard: take a tissue and stick it onto freshly applied lipstick, then dab translucent powder on top with a fluffy makeup brush. The powder acts as a barrier to lock in the color. Then go back in over your lipstick of choice and—Voila!—your pout is pretty much bulletproof.