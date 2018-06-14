These Are the Beauty Products January Jones Uses Every Single Day

If you're one of actress January Jones' nearly 600,000 Instagram followers, you know that she's quite candid. So when the Last Man on Earth actress posted two images of her favorite skin and haircare products with the hashtags #notanad and #theseareproductsiuseeveryday, we were excited to be getting her honest product recommendations.

Jones explains that these products are her go-tos for summer: "It’s summer!! Here are my fav skincare and hair care products for this time of year!" she writes. "I tried to put them in order of use."

First up: iS Clinical Super Serum Advance Plus ($148; dermstore.com), which is laced with anti-aging superstars vitamin C, a copper tripeptide growth factor, hyaluronic acid, and amino acids. It can be used on any skin type and helps with hyperpigmentation, acne, and free-radical damage. She follows this serum with another iS product, the brand's Hydra-Cool Serum ($90; dermstore.com), a great pick for those who suffer from redness or irritation, since the formula taps soothing centella asiatica to calm skin. Adding another serum into the mix, Jones includes Dr. Nigma Talib Hydrating and Plumping Serum No1 ($185; net-a-porter.com), which helps to plump up skin.

No skincare regimen would be complete without sunscreen. Jones' fave: Control Corrective Oil-Free Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 ($48; amazon.com). This is a hydrating moisturizer paired with micro-fine zinc to provide UVA and UVB protection. For a faux golden glow, she opts for Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil ($100; sephora.com). Jones' luxe taste continues with Sisley Floral Toning Lotion ($103; nordstrom.com); made from botanical extracts, the toning lotion is alcohol-free and safe for use on sensitive skin types.

The next products seem to be for her nighttime routine. A favorite among the celeb set is aesthetician Shani Darden's line, and Jones includes yet another serum, the brand's Texture Reform Gentle Resurfacing Serum ($95; shanidarden.com) to help smooth fine lines. Ringing in at a cool $795 is Jones' next product pick: Sisley Supremÿa at Night Supreme Anti-Aging Skin Care (nordstrom.com). While you might expect it to be laced with diamonds, it's actually a powerful combination of plant-based active ingredients that hike up the price. The final product pictured is Omorovicza Refining Facial Polisher ($95; sephora.com), which offers the benefits of both mechanical and chemical exfoliation—you can feel the grittiness of its lava powder sloughing away dead skin, but it also contains fruit extracts and lactobionic acid to stimulate cell turnover.

Can’t think of a caption. A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on May 23, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

Next up: Jones' favorite hair products. To keep her strands bright blonde, she uses Philip B Icelandic Blonde Shampoo ($44; dermstore.com). It packs natural plum extracts, botanicals, and grapeseed oil to neutralize brassiness and illuminate highlights. For volume, she chooses another petal-powered pick, Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist with Rosewater ($39; sephora.com); the leave-in mist can be spritzed on towel-dried hair from roots to ends for an all-day body boost.

If you couldn't already tell that Jones is a loyal Sisley fan, she also includes the brand's newly-launched haircare collection in her arsenal. Their Precious Hair Care Oil ($100; net-a-porter.com) contains a nourishing combo of passion fruit and shea and moringa oils to smooth the cuticle and keep tresses healthy. The styler she turns to for a silky feel and luminous shine is a daily gel-cream formula that helps tame frizz and repair damaged hair—Renee Furterer Karite Hydra Hydrating Shine Day Cream ($34; dermstore.com). Because color-treated hair, especially blonde, is often weaker and prone to split ends, it's important to have a serum like Jones' go-to: Kerastase Resistance Fibre Architechte Renovating Dual Serum ($27; amazon.com).

Next, a product that makes it easy to achieve effortless tousled texture. The pink sea salt-based Rahua Enchanted Island Salt Spray ($32; sephora.com) combines Guayaba Sugar and Passion Fruit for a sweet, tropical aroma. Last but not least is a cult-favorite: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk ($20; sephora.com) won't leave you with the white residue that some dry shampoos do. And thanks to the pairing of oat milk, silica, and botanical extracts, it not only absorbs oil but imparts volume and the feeling of freshness.