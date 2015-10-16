It Just Got a Whole Lot Easier to Find Your Next Nail Color

If you're the type of person who is kind of obsessed with matching your nails to, well, just about anything, have we got the app for you.

In a world where it feels like there's an app for just about everything , ShadeScout launches one specifically for finding the exact color match for basically whatever your little heart desires. Whether it's a bouquet of peonies or Kylie Jenner's latest hair color , simply snap a pic of the color you crave with your phone and let the app do all of the work. It will instantly provide matching shades from over 25 different nail brands, including Londontown and Formula X.

The app also gives you various purchase options, so your ability to shop the lacquer you're lusting after is literally in the palm of your hand.

ShadeScout also highlights different nail polish finishes, special effects, trending nail colors and celebrity looks, so it's much more than simply a color finder (although, quite frankly, that would be enough). Oh, and did we mention it's available for free on iTunes? Because, yeah, there's that.

Now if only there was an app that could just paint our nails for us. Maybe one day.

