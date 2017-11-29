This Mascara Gave Me the Best Lashes of My Life

Even if you're not a big makeup-wearer, chances are you probably have a go-to mascara. Likely, it's one that lengthens, adds volume, and leaves your lashes just the way you like them. While it might be intimidating to switch to something new, I promise you won't regret giving IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara ($24; sephora.com or amazon.com) a try. Not in a committed relationship with your current mascara? You have nothing to lose—but the best lashes of your life to gain.

I've tried my fair share of mascaras. As a beauty editor, I'm lucky to have the latest wands, formulas, and colors hit my desk daily, and I swipe until my heart and lashes are content. But even with all the brief flings I have with the newest and hottest products on the scene, it's Superhero that I rely on to never let me down. And I'm not the only one who feels this way: I first heard about this mascara from a former boss of mine, a beauty director who could have her pick of any product on shelves, but chose this one. So who am I to question that?

Three more reasons you won't find me straying too far from Superhero: In my opinion, the brush is everything you could ever want in a mascara. It's just stiff enough, and the bristles are perfectly spaced so they grab even the tiniest lash hairs. I also love that the formula is a nice consistency. It's not too wet or too dry, so you don't have to wait an awkward amount of time before blinking (or sneezing...), but it also doesn't flake. Plus, you can layer it on without looking spidery. Even when I'm testing other formulas, I'll always go back and add one final coat of Superhero—it effortlessly defines each lash and leaves them curled all day.

Not sold yet? Here's a before-and-after of me wearing Superhero on one eye with no mascara on the other.

Mascara on One Eye

Need even more proof that this mascara is a game-changer? Influencer Arielle Charnas is also a fan—you probably know her as Something Navy. The blogger recently took to Instagram stories to rave about the product.

something navy superhero mascara

If you've watched any of Charnas' other stories, you know that she has her choice of products, too, and yet she's an IT girl.