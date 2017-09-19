This Multitasking Glow Tonic Gave Me Brighter, Clearer Skin

I’ve always been the girl who had an elaborate skincare regimen. From toner to serum to sheet masks, my medicine cabinet is stuffed with skincare products, all of which were at one point essential in my nighttime routine. But now that I have a longer commute, I’ve been trying to maximize my shut-eye and spend less time getting ready each morning—and thanks to one multitasking product, my beauty routine has become much more streamlined.

Much has been said about the benefits of micellar water, a product that contains tiny cleansing oil molecules suspended in H20, but I was never able to find one that worked for me. Unlike face wash, micellar water is supposed to leave skin's natural oil barrier intact for a seriously moisturized complexion. I had tried a variety of brands in the past, but always felt like my skin wasn't truly clean after using them, and I could never quite remove all of my eye makeup. I swore off the stuff for good.

Sephora.com

But then I noticed IT Cosmetics Miracle Water 3-in-1 Glow Tonic ($38, sephora.com) sitting on my sister’s bathroom sink. Already a fan of IT Cosmetics, I thought this might be the micellar water to finally give me good results—and I was right. I put a little on a cotton pad and was surprised to find that my mascara and eyeliner vanished in one swipe. What's more, my skin actually felt clean, but still hydrated enough that I didn't need to layer on lots of other skincare products. I quickly stole it from my sister's cabinet (sorry, sis) and gave it a prominent spot in my own bathroom.

This hardworking product is different from other micellar waters. I think of it as being a multitasker; the 3-in-1 formula combines toner, micellar water, and cleanser into one, and helps brighten and hydrate skin in addition to cleaning pores. After a few weeks of use, I've seen a noticeable improvement in my skin's appearance. I have combination skin, and this micellar water cleans my T-zone without stripping it of moisture. I've also noticed that the drier areas of my face have been softer and more radiant-looking. My sister, who has oily skin, loves this product as well—it's rare for us to find something that works on both our skin types.

Even better, the aptly-named Miracle Water has been helping me get out the door faster every morning. I never would have thought I could replace my elaborate skincare routine with just one product, but a quick swipe of this tonic at night helps me wake up with brighter, clearer skin. What's more miraculous than that?