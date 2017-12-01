The One Concealer That Completely Covers This Woman’s Rosacea

If you've ever dealt with acne scars, a major pimple, or the small red bumps caused by rosacea, then you know that covering up facial redness is a serious ordeal. Without the right product, even layers of foundation or concealer won't mask the pigment change and skin imperfections you're trying to hide.

So when one Reddit user posted a before-and-after photo using the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Correcting Cream ($32, sephora.com), we couldn't believe our eyes. The before selfie shows the Redditor, who has rosacea, with a red, uneven skin tone. After applying the IT Cosmetics cream, however, she now has even-toned, flawless skin.

The Reddit user also shared her own review of the product. It was "not cakey, minimizes the appearance of pores, and covers my rosacea like a champ," she wrote. The formula also features aloe and avocado to soothe redness while it simultaneously color corrects the appearance of zits, rosacea, or other skin issues that make the face look flushed. The cream comes in porcelain beige, natural beige, and light beige to accommodate a range of skin tones and undertones.

To finish her look, the user concealed with NARS Creamy Radiant Concealer ($30, sephora.com). We're in awe of this amazing transformation. Reddit strikes once again with the game-changing skincare and makeup tips.