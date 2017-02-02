The 4 Products Iskra Lawrence Uses for a Natural Makeup Look

Iskra Lawrence says her New Year's resolution is to break her habit of running late. But when she does find herself in a time crunch (hey, nobody's perfect!) the model and body positivity advocate has a quick-and-dirty beauty routine to get out the door fast. In a new YouTube video, Lawrence shows how she goes from barefaced to ready for her day in under 10 minutes with four products.

Lawrence mentions that her speedy routine is also crucial when on the road. “The reason I’m used to doing that is I do travel a lot, and sometimes I don’t have room to take a ton of products so I’ve kind of gotten used to multitasking with my product,” she says in the clip. “I’m doing this today is because I have a few meetings and I didn’t want to put a heavy face on. I want my skin to breathe.”

Want to give Lawrence’s tutorial a try? Here’s a quick recap, plus the beauty buys she loves:

Step 1: Dab Hourglass Hidden Corrective Concealer ($34; sephora.com) under the eyes and on any blemishes or areas with redness. Blend with your fingers or a beauty blender.

Step 2: Go for a multitasking, tinted gel to blend in a little color on the apples of your cheeks and lips. Lawrence demos the move with Soap & Glory Cheekmate Cheek & Lip Stain in rosy glow. The product is currently unavailable, but Lawrence says another stellar option is Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain ($30; benefitcosmetics.com).

Step 3: Get glowing with a highlighter stick. Apply it around the brow bones, the inner eye, along the nose, and on the Cupid’s bow above the lip. Lawrence uses the stick highlighter from the Rosie for Autograph makeup line that's only available at Marks and Spencer in the U.K. For a similar effect, go with Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Highlight ($23; sephora.com).

Step 4: Brighten and open the eyes with mascara. Lawrence’s product fave is a drugstore steal—L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Voluminous Feline Washable Mascara ($7; amazon.com)