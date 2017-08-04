6 Invisible Deodorants That Pass the Black T-Shirt Test

These deodorants actually work as advertised, with no white stripes or sticky residue in sight.  

August 04, 2017

A friend of mine recently Tweeted, "It's 2016, how is it possible that 'invisible' deodorant STILL STAINS YOUR CLOTHES"—and instantly I thought, she's totally right. I constantly switch up the deodorant-antiperspirants that I wear, and can truly say that I have never found one that doesn't leave white stripes on my torso when I yank on a shirt in a hurry, or sticky residue on the armpits that won't come off in the wash. 

That is, until now. On a quest to determine the best deodorants for women that won't ruin your clothes, I tested more than 15 so-called "invisible" deodorants and solve the white armpit mystery for good. For each test, I wore the product under a black shirt all day (in the disgusting New York City summer heat, too). Every evening, I assessed my smell and whether the product left any residue on my clothes.

To be totally honest, the majority of the deodorants I tested failed. But I did discover six pleasant surprises that not only left me smelling fresh all day, but also stayed put my underarms (not my clothes):

1
Mitchum Clinical Gel

Mitchum is a fantastic drugstore buy. The smart solid feels a little bit wet and slippery when you first put it on, but it dries extremely quickly and keeps me protected all day, without leaving white residue. When I suggested it to a girlfriend, she complained the powder scent smelled too much like a bug spray, but I actually found it quite nice. To each her own.

2
Dove Advanced Care Nourished Beauty Antiperspirant

I've tried a lot of Dove deodorants but found most too chalky. The Advanced Care line exceeded my expectations, although I can only attest to the type labeled "clear tone" (the pink rosa smells lovely). It goes on smooth and non-sticky, almost more like a body butter. And most importantly, it's completely invisible and leaves no marks. 

3
Estée Lauder Youth-Dew Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant

My first thought was, "Who would ever in her right mind spend $20 on deodorant?" My second thought? "This smells gooooooood." That's because the roll-on is scented with Estée Lauder's Youth-Dew perfume, so it sort of kills two beauty birds with one stone if you're a perfume wearer. It goes on totally clear and stays that way. You will also get compliments all day about great you smell. Bottom line: I am willing to name this the best deodorant on the planet. 

4
Kiehl's Superbly Efficient Antiperspirant and Deodorant

When it comes to not leaving any stains on your shirt, this deodorant is "superbly efficient." However, there are two downsides to this product: first, it's actually a cream, which I find awkward when I put it on my underarms using my fingers; second, it really doesn't have a scent, and I like to smell a little something nice when I start to get sweaty. But if you prefer natural brands and odorless pit products, I definitely recommend this one.

5
DERMAdoctor Total Nonscents Ultra-Gentle Brightening Antiperspirant

I love this deodorant, although it's pricey (like nearly 30 bucks pricey). I used it at a time I had slightly itchy razor burn and it had a soothing effect. It also kept me sweat-free and protected all day and left behind no streaks or powder. Tip: Given that it's a roll-on, you definitely want to let it dry for a few minutes before getting dressed (despite the "dries quick" claim). If you have sensitive skin, I'd say this one's for you. 

6
Jack Black Pit Boss

I keep Old Spice deodorant in my gym bag, so I thought, why not try a few men's options? I stumbled upon Jack Black Pit Boss after reading a beauty blogger's rave about it. I love the shower-fresh smell. It's not too intense, but enough to detect that I'm wearing something under there. It keeps me odor-free all day and even through super sweaty workouts, all without any white marks. The trick I found is to only swipe on one thin coat, rather than applying it in layers (which does leave some white residue, I learned). I reapplied in the afternoon at work to make sure putting on very little wouldn't be an issue. All in all, this one is replacing my Old Spice.

