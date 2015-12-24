I Replaced My Night Cream With Coconut Oil, And These Are My Results

Come on: After seeing this picture of Kate Hudson with the hashtag #coconutoilskin, why wouldnât I try it?

As a cook, Iâm already a huge fan of coconut oil. I sautÃ© with it, put it in treats, add it to smoothie bowls, sometimes blend it into coffee. I also use it for minor burns in the kitchen; I find it not only soothes the pain, but also aids in healing. Youâll always find a big container of organic, extra-virgin coconut oil in my kitchen (like this one).

When I was in culinary school, there were enormous tubs of coconut oil in the kitchens, and invariably youâd get some on your hands when reaching in to get some for a recipe. All of us got in the habit of rubbing it into our hands, and it helped soothe the chapped skin we got from so much hand-washing and working with food and knives.

So I donât know why it never occurred to me before to use it on my face, especially since I have incredibly dry skin that I abuse with lots of running outdoors. Plus, now that Iâm in my mid-forties, well, letâs just say my skin can use all the moisture it can get. I am also always on the hunt for the most pure, natural beauty products that I can find.

With all that in mind, I thought, Duh! Why not give it a shot?

Hereâs what I did: At night, after cleansing my face, I replaced my fancy night cream with pure coconut oil. I also gently rubbed it on my neck and chest, and then into my hands (and over my elbows). It didnât take much, maybe about a nickel-sized dollop. Then, in the morning, I put more coconut oil on my face, neck and chest just after showering. About 30 minutes later, I applied sunscreen before putting on makeup.

I didnât do anything different from my usual (bare-bones) beauty regimen, except for applying some oil just after showering, which only took a few seconds.

The result? Here's my before (left) and after.

Photo: Beth Lipton

OK, so I still donât look like Kate Hudson (bummer). But I really love the way the coconut oil feels on my face. It's super-moisturizing and nourishing, and it soaks in nicely so my face feels soft, but not greased up. I like the smell of coconut; if you donât you probably could mask it a bit with an essential oil like lavender. So Iâm going to keep using it. I donât know that Iâll stop buying night cream altogether; some nights I might mix it up and use a regular cream. But Iâm officially buying a second tub of coconut oil so I can have one in the kitchen and anotherÂ in the bathroom.

I may just try it on my hair next.