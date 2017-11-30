I'm Giving Everyone on My List These Gorgeous Korean Skincare Oils

Interested in trying Korean beauty products, but not sure where to start? Just in time for gift-shopping season, HUXLEY is the latest Korean skincare brand to hit the Nordstrom K-Beauty Pop-In Shop, and their core ingredient, prickly pear seed oil, is chock-full of anti-aging and hydrating benefits, thanks to plenty of vitamin E and antioxidants.

We happen to think that skincare products make some of the best holiday gifts—after all, who doesn't love getting a little luxury in their stocking? And we're obsessed with this newly-released line of cleansers, cream, serums, and oils that are perfect for brightening and hydrating dry winter skin. Even better, the packing is absolutely beautiful.

Nordstroms.com

Each of the brand's serums offers different benefits, so you can pick the perfect formula for everyone on your shopping list. Here, a few of our favorites.

For intense hydration

Secret of Sahara Oil Essence: Essence-like, Oil-Like ($58, nordstrom.com) is an oil-serum hybrid that hydrates and nourishes skin, making it the perfect pick for anyone dreading a cold, dry winter. The blend is 61% Sahara cactus seed oil, plus a mixture of other good-for-you ingredients like prickly pear seed oil, fortified yerba mate leaf, and quinoa.

For a revitalizing pick-me-up

Shopping for an extra-busy hostess? Party planning likely has her—and her skin—a tad overworked, so the refreshing Secret of Sahara Grab Water Essence Serum ($58, nordstrom.com) is a perfect thank-you gift. With 85% Sahara cactus extract, prickly pear seed oil, replenishing hyaluronic acid, and wake-me-up ingredients like grapefruit and peppermint, tired skin is no match for this powerful formula.

For plumping and firming

If you have a major skincare junkie on your shopping list, they’ll be in heaven with Secret of Sahara Light & More Oil ($58, nordstrom.com). Meant to be applied after serum or mixed with moisturizer for added hydration, this treat-yourself step is bursting with antioxidants that will leave skin looking radiant and plump. The perfect trio of oils—Sahara prickly pear cactus oil, jojoba oil, and sunflower oil—melt into skin without any greasy residue.