Here's Why I Use a Jade Roller—and You Should, Too

It’s almost impossible to scroll through Instagram these days without seeing someone—a facialist, celeb, or influencer—using a jade roller (it’s one of Pinterest’s top beauty trends for 2018, after all). "Using a facial roller increases circulation and, depending on the application, will support lymphatic drainage," Sadie Adams, an aesthetician and brand ambassador for Sonage Skincare, tells Health. "Rollers can also help to reduce fine lines, stimulate the skin, increase cellular tone, and move stagnate energy."

In my opinion, the hype is well deserved. In addition to feeling good on your skin, the rolling motion of a jade roller amps up circulation for an overall glow and eyes that are less puffy. I’m currently obsessed with rose quartz rollers, simply because they’re pink and said to contain love energy. I keep my Angela Caglia La Vie en Rose Face Roller ($65; revolve.com) in the fridge so it’s extra cold when I use it. When I’m red and blotchy after a workout, I use it over a calming moisturizer and the flames on my face immediately go out. As Adams points out, "rolling ingredients in is much more efficient than just rubbing them in."

Dermatologists agree that using facial rollers can be beneficial for boosting lymphatic drainage. Jody Levine, MD, a dermatologist and director of dermatology at Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, tells us that "lymphatic massages of areas such as the face reduce puffiness and improve circulation." She recommends cleansing skin thoroughly and then rolling right after you apply your skincare products. "Gently guide the roller in upward and outward strokes over your neck and face and reapply serum or moisturizer if needed," Dr. Levine explains.

Lisa DeSantis/courtesy of manufacturers

Me with my favorite Angela Caglia roller

Ready to start rolling? There are a variety of facial rollers on the market. Adams is a fan of the Shiffa Jade Roller ($63; nordstrom.com), which is dual-ended. "Use the smaller end around the eyes," she says. "In the evenings, the larger end can be used with a nourishing serum to release tension in the face and jaw and to promote relaxation before sleeping."

I also love Angela Caglia's Rose Bud rollers ($65; neimanmarcus.com), which were created specifically for the delicate undereye area, and the Nurse Jamie Face Roller ($69; nordstrom.com), which has 24 stones to temporarily energize, enhance, and revive skin. For a more budget-friendly option, try e.l.f. Cosmetics Facial Roller ($4; elfcosmetics.com); the little nubs enhance the massage as you roll on.