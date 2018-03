You Want...

Go For

Pro Tip

We Like







» A soft, natural line

A pencil liner. Easy to control, the blendable formula is forgiving of mistakes.

Make tiny dots between the hairs along the lash lines for subtle definition.

Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Eyeliner ($4; mass retailers)







» A wearable, daytime-appropriate line

Gel liner. It really lasts, but can be diffused by blending.

After dipping the brush into the pot, wipe off excess liner on a tissue before applying.

Maybelline New York Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner ($10; mass retailers)







» A strong, defined line

One of the latest marker liners. Their fine, stiff tip can be used for thin and thick lines.

Hold the marker on its side as close as possible to your lashes, then sweep outward.

Smashbox Love Me Paint Pen Eye Liner ($24; smashbox.com)







» A bold razor-sharp line with a wet-looking finish

Liquid liner. Ideal for dramatic looks, the fine brush creates clean definition.

Starting at the inner corner, draw short strokes in three small sections, not one long line.

Almay Liquid Eyeliner ($7; mass retailers)