How to Shape Up Bad Eyebrows

Eyebrow expert Kristie Streicher shows reader Monique Pridgeon how to get naturally defined arches.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Let them grow
Streicher, a pro at Warren-Tricomi Salon, suggests letting brows grow three weeks so you can see their natural shape. While waiting, keep hairs neat with the Maybelline New York Brush N’ Comb ($4.50, left).
Trim first Before you pluck, brush hairs up and trim the tips of those that extend beyond the top edges of your brows. “This lets you see the shape better, and you’ll notice you have fewer hairs to pluck,” Streicher says. For a natural look, trim hairs one by one; don’t cut straight across. Try the Sephora Collection Eyebrow Trimmer ($18, right).
3 of 4
Tweeze with caution
Pluck strays outside your natural brow shape with the Tweezerman Slant Tweezer ($20, left). Step back from the mirror to check your work often. “It’s easy to overpluck if you only look up close,” Streicher says.
Perfect with pencil Using a brow pencil that’s one shade lighter than your brow hairs, sketch short, feathery strokes to fill in sparse spots and define the natural shape of your brows. Streicher uses the Kevyn Aucoin Precision Brow Pencil ($24, right).
Advertisement
4 of 4
Set the shape
To blend the pencil marks and smooth hairs into shape, brush your brows up and out toward your temples with a clear gel, like MAC Brow Set in Clear ($14.50).
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.