How to Pick the Best Mascara



Getty Images

Clumping, smearing, breakage--ack! Ditch your fringe frustration with the latest mascara innovations and these tips from celeb makeup artist Suzy Gerstein.



If your mascara goes on clumpy

You need: A lengthening formula with a moisturizing ingredient like rice protein (scan labels); it prevents lashes from bunching.

A good pick: Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara ($9; mass retailers)

If your mascara always runs

You need: One of the latest waterproof formulas. The film they form around lashes seriously repels moisture.

A good pick: Maybelline New York The Colossal Cat Eyes Volum' Express Mascara ($8; mass retailers)

If it's hard to apply mascara to stubby lashes

You need: A formula with synthetic fibers, which cling to hairs (check for the word fibers on the label).

A good pick: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara ($9; mass retailers)



If thickening mascara flakes into your eyes

You need: A formula made with wax, which thickens lashes and adds lushness without fallout (look for paraffin, carnauba, or beeswax on labels).

A good pick: Lancome Hypnose Star Mascara ($28; sephora.com)

If mascara makes you lose too much lash

You need: A formula with conditioning vitamin E or rosemary extract to prevent brittleness and breakage.

A good pick: Origins GinZing Brightening Mascara ($18; origins.com)