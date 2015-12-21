How to Pack the Perfect Travel Makeup Bag

No more makeup spilled all over your suitcase.
First off, startÂ with a durable bag.Â Mine is made out of aÂ water-resistant materialÂ that holds up againstÂ wet countertops andÂ other spillsâessentialÂ for sketchy airports orÂ stadium bathrooms.Â The products insideÂ have to be small andÂ mighty to make the cut.Â Iâm running from arenasÂ to shoots all day, so IÂ need stuff that lasts.
Concealer is an absoluteÂ must to disguiseÂ my tired eyes; TarteÂ Maracuja CreaselessÂ Concealer ($25;Â sephora.com)Â stays onÂ without touch-ups. IÂ try to keep my basicsâÂ eyeshadow, blush,Â linerâneutral, thenÂ just switch up myÂ lipstick at night.
Frequent flier MeganÂ Alexander is a correspondentÂ for Inside Edition and CBSÂ Thursday Night Football.