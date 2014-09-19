How to Make Your Own Eye Makeup Remover With Coconut Oil

If you have sensitive skin or you just want an all natural makeup remover, you're going to love this beauty trick.

While some people already use (and swear by) coconut oil as a moisturizer or hair mask, they may not know it’s also a wonderful makeup remover. Just a teaspoon (or less) can easily take off your eye makeup, no matter the staying power.

And while a glass jar of coconut oil isn’t a problem when you’re at home, who has the space (or arm strength) to carry it on the go? Try these DIY coconut oil makeup remover wipes using the raw stuff, like Garden of Life Extra Virgin Coconut Oil ($11, thevitaminshoppe.com).

Here's how to make them:

Simply melt coconut oil in a microwave-safe container (use 1 teaspoon of coconut oil per round cotton pad). Then, lay the cotton pads in an even layer and let them soak up the oil overnight. Store them in the same container or in a plastic baggie and throw them in your carry-on or gym bag for easy makeup removal on-the-go.

