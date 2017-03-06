What These 8 Women Did to Make Their Hair Grow Long and Gorgeous

Maricar’s look isn’t just about a love of long hair. “Part of my commitment to the length is that it saves me money,” she says. But she also feels it’s the most flattering option for her. “It suits me because it frames my round face.”

Do you currently color your hair? No, I'm a hair-color virgin! I know that if I color it, chances are it will require a lot of effort and money to keep it looking its best. Also, I have a feeling I take after the side of my family that goes gray really fast, so I just want to appreciate my dark, natural hair as long as I can.

Do you get regular trims? My hair stays pretty healthy since I don't do anything to it so I only need to get a haircut about once or twice a year.

What’s your typical hair care routine? My hair gets oily if I skip one day of shampooing, so I have to wash my hair every day. TRESemme 24 Hour Body Volume Shampoo is cheap and does the trick of cleaning my oily scalp on a daily basis. After I wash my hair, I use a lightweight conditioner like Renpure Argan Oil Luxurious Conditioner, and comb it through using a detangling brush. Then I let my hair air dry. That's it! I do as little as possible to my hair. I even avoid brushing my hair other than in the shower, and that's using a shower brush and conditioner to detangle all at once. I also avoid blow-drying and heat-styling my hair unless it’s a special occasion.

Have you learned any unusual tricks or hacks for keeping your hair so long and healthy? I haven't learned anything unusual. But I will say that during years when I used to use heat styling tools a lot, my long hair had a lot of split ends. So I think avoiding heat styling tools and air drying whenever you can is really important.

What advice would you give to someone trying to grow her hair long? Limit how often you use heat tools or your blow dryer because the damage from using those can show up later on. Also, be careful about your hair clogging the drain when you shower. I have to deal with clogs pretty often. And watch out for hair accidents, like getting your hair in your bowl of soup or other foods or stuck in the car door!