4 Hacks to Make Your Hair Color Last Way Longer

You look in the mirror and all you can see are those pesky roots. What gives? Instead of jumping back into the salon chair that you were probably just in four to six weeks ago, try these tricks that hair pros swear by. AbbeyÂ Heerwagen, colorist at Benjamin with Negin Zand Salon in Los Angeles and Johnathan Breitung, owner of Johnathan Breitung Salon and Spa in Chicago, gaveÂ us the scoop on how to make the most of your color.

Try hiding your roots

We have dry shampoo to cover up our laziness when it comes to hair washing, so it only makes sense that a root coverup would come to our rescue when there's no time for a proper dye job. Breitung recommends Color WOW's Root Cover Up ($35; amazon.com), which comes in seven colors, from platinum to black.Â It's formulated to naturally adhere to hair without being sticky or oily,Â essentially blending right into natural hair, BreitungÂ explains. And as an added bonus, it doubles as a way to add dimension to one-toned hair with temporary highlights and lowlights.Â Simply swipe the includedÂ dual-ended brush from the rootsÂ down the hair shaftÂ to get subtle, short-term color.

Stick to color-specific and color-safe products

Help preserve the life of your color by using products that will enhance yourÂ dyed hair. A purple shampoo for bottle blondes will help combat brassiness and keep ashierÂ tones looking light and bright. We like Oribe's Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color ($44; birchbox.com).Â Brunettes and redheads should try a glaze to give strands a sleek and shiny look. John Frieda's Color Refreshing Gloss ($12; target.com) comes in a range ofÂ versatile hues, making it easy for anyone to preserve their color. Pay attention to labels, warns Heerwagenâproducts with sulfates that aren't color-safe can dry out and dull the color of the hair. This also makes hairÂ harder for a colorist to work with; come in with a clean canvas sans product buildup, she recommends. In between washes, when you're reaching for your dry shampoo, choose one like Shu Uemura's Dry Cleaner ($39; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com), which is color-safe and works double-duty to absorb oils at the root and also moisturize dry ends.

Change up your part

If grays are your main concern, try switching up the way you part your hair. Flip your hair over from side to side and take a look to see where the least amount of grays are, then part on that side, suggests Breitung. For an unexpected look that concealsÂ grays, try zigzagging down the centerâit's playful and a quick fix. All you need is a fine-tooth comb like the Kardashian Beauty Back Comb ($7; drugstore.com). Use the pointed end to create the zig zags and pull the hair from one side to the other following aÂ criss cross pattern.

Keep hair moisturized

Like moisturized skin, hair that's hydrated simply looks and feels better. Heat styling and over-washing strip the hair of nutrients, leaving it lackluster,Â says Heerwagen. Try a shampoo and conditioner duo like Pureology's Hydrate line ($32; drugstore.com), which locks in moisture as it cleanses for a silky texture and luminous finish. Skip daily washes and opt for a dry shampoo instead. One that's tinted will help to absorb oil, cover grays, and add volume to thinning hairâa triple threat, saysÂ Breitung. He likes Bumble and Bumble Hair Powder ($36; sephora.com).