5 Things You Should Know Before Getting a Lob

Earlier this week, after months of internal debate, I finally worked up the courage to chop off my long hair. Sure, it helped that celeb stylist David Lopez was the one doing the cutting. And since I’d committed to the makeover for a Facebook Live video (check it out below!), there really was no backing out. But still, I’m pretty proud of myself for taking the plunge.

The short style I chose: None other than the “lob” (aka the long bob). You’ve seen the trendy 'do on celebs like Lucy Hale and Chrissy Teigen. And now my favorite body-positive activist, Ashley Graham, has even joined the lob club: The model showed off her hot new look yesterday on Instagram. So it seems safe to say this cute cut won't become passé anytime soon. If you’re thinking about trying out the lob, here are a few tips I learned from Lopez.

Ask yourself why you want to go short

First things first: It’s important to figure out why you’ve decided to change your look. If you’re going through some major crisis and are chopping your locks as a way to seize control of your life, stop right there! You’ll likely regret it down the road, says Lopez. But if you just want to change things up, by all means, go forth and lob.

Be selective with your stylist

If you're losing inches of hair, it’s more important than ever to work with someone you trust. Lopez says it’s crucial to feel comfortable with the person holding the scissors so you can speak up about exactly what you want. While your stylist is an expert, at the end of the day, it’s your hair, he points out.

Bring a photo

It's the best way to make sure you and your stylist are on the same page. But explaining why you like the hair in the picture is helpful too, says Lopez. Do you like the texture? The shape? The length? Try to be as specific as possible. Using descriptors is better than simply saying: “Cut my hair like this!”

Pick up some product

Personally, I’m lazy with my hair. When I have time, I’ll blow it out, or create some waves with a flat iron. But as far as product goes, I’m generally at a loss. So when it came to styling this ‘do, I was eager to get Lopez's recs. For a foundation product, he suggests a leave-in conditioner like Kenra Platinum Snail CC Cream ($25; ulta.com). And since the trendiest way to wear a lob is with a lot of texture, he recommends a texturizing spray like Kenra Platinum Dry Texture Spray 6 ($22; amazon.com) or a mousse like Wella Brilliance Leave-In Mousse ($10, amazon.com).

Keep it simple

One thing I love about my new cut is how little styling it actually requires. To get that effortlessly cool “I-woke-up-like-this” look we all strive for, Lopez recommends applying some Kenra Platinum Finishing Spray 26 ($22; amazon.com) and then using a styling iron like the T3 Single-Pass Compact Iron ($89, Sephora.com) to create some soft bends in the hair. (He gives a full tutorial in the Facebook video above.)

But the best part: Rather than meticulously styling every strand, all you need to do is create waves in the crown and front sections of your hair, and let the rest of your locks do their thing, he says. Then to finish off that un-finished look, Lopez recommends mixing a little hair oil and hairspray into your hands and working it through the hair. Easy, quick, and manageable. My kind of styling!

So whether you have curly hair or straight, fine or thick, know there are endless ways to customize the lob to fit your locks, look, and lifestyle. In other words, you don't have to be a supermodel to rock the lob. If I can work it, so can you.