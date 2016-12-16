How to French Braid Your Own Hair in 6 Easy Steps

When it comes to hairstyles, nothing is quite as classic as a basic French braid. It’s simple but elegant, so you can wear it out to dinner or pair it with blue jeans and a white t-shirt for a sleek look that requires minimal effort.

Unlike a typical braid, a French braid starts at the very top of the head, knitting strands of hair together from the scalp all the way down. The result is a more polished style than your go-to messy bun.

Don’t get us wrong, we love a solid high pony or topknot every now and then (especially when it’s time to sweat it out at the gym). But a French braid is just the thing to try when you want to look carefully put-together without actually spend too much time fussing in front of the mirror.

So if you’re not in the mood for an intricate updo, and want want to skip a labor-intensive (or pricey) blowout, opt for a French braid instead.

In the video above, you’ll see a helpful tutorial on how to do a French braid in just six easy steps.

Don’t have time to watch? Get the full transcript here:

Step 1: Pull half your hair up.

Step 2: Divide the top half of your hair into three sections.

Step 3: Start by doing a regular braid.

Step 4: Begin to add sections of hair from each side of the bottom half of your hair into the braid.

Step 5: Tie at the bottom.

Step 6: Pull braid to loosen.