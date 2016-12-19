Real talk: We’ve all woken up in the morning and felt like our hair was just not what we wished it would be. Whether you prefer voluminous Victoria’s Secret Angel waves, or a pin-straight look for your locks, neither is doable when you have only 15 minutes to get up and out the door. That’s why we’re showing you how to do a fishtail braid.

The fishtail braid is the freshest way to upgrade a classic French braid. It has become a go-to for stylish women looking to do something special with their hair—whether they’re headed to the office or a music festival.

Unlike fancy updos and complicated styles that call for hairspray and bobby pins (not to mention an outrageous amount of time in front of the mirror), the fishtail braid is quick and easy: You crisscross your strands in just a few swoops, and you’re done.

Another one of our favorite things about the cool-girl ’do? Anyone can pull it off. If you’re looking for a fun way to mix up your mane, follow the seven simple steps in this video.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Step 1: Put hair into a side ponytail.

Step 2: Divide the ponytail into two parts.

Step 3: Divide again.

Step 4: Crisscross each piece.

Step 5: Tie at the end.

Step 6: Take out the hair band at the top.

Step 7: Pull braid to loosen.