How to Find the Best Cool-Weather Hair Color for You

We do lots of things to prep for fall and winter, from swapping out our wardrobes to using heavier moisturizers. The colder months (and fairer complexions) ahead also make it the perfect time to transition to a warmer, richer hair color. Check out these pointers to find the hue that's best for you.

If you’re blonde…add dimension

The sunnier months tend to turn blonde hair into one shade of yellow(ish). Tone down the color with golden or buttery highlights and add some deeper lowlights for dimension and depth, suggests Miguel Angarita, a colorist at Mizu Salon in New York City. Keep the lightest pieces around your hairline to brighten up your complexion during the dreary days of winter.

If you’re brunette…create contrast

Long summer days spent outside may have turned your beautiful brown color into a more brassy hue. To revive your locks, opt for a chocolate brown base with blended butterscotch highlights, advises New York City celebrity colorist Rita Hazan. The deeper base will pop against your complexion, while the golden tints will add warmth.

If you’re red…go richer

Red is the hardest color to maintain; it fades and loses its shine quickly thanks to washing, styling, and sun exposure. That’s why winter gets a point for scarlet lovers—less sun means longer-lasting color. Try a deep, auburn red, which works well with porcelain skin and helps prevent skin from looking sallow, Angarita says.

And to lock in luster, first cut your losses

Trim off dead ends, which often look dye-fried and damaged. Use sulfate-free shampoos to keep pigment from washing away and swap in a deep conditioning mask once a week to replenish moisture and add shine.

