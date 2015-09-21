How to Copy Amy Schumer's Smoky Eye From the Emmys

An Emmys acceptance speech is the perfect place for a winner to thank their loved ones, team members, mentors, andÂ anyone else who has contributed to their success, but a makeup artist?Â That's new. Leave it to comedian Amy Schumer to do just that.

After winning for Best Variety Sketch Series, an excited and rambling Schumer took the stage and remarked, "Thanks everybody who has helped me... and the girl who gave me this sortÂ of smoky eye, I really love it."

Naturally, the audience found this disorganized speech and delightful shoutoutÂ hysterical. It was just so Amy of her. The "girl" responsible for Schumer's award-winning smoky eye is makeup artist, AndrÃ©a Tiller, and it's safe to say all eyes (pun intended) are now on her.

Earlier today...what a fun day at the office! Congrats Amy on your win 🙌🏆 #Teamwork #ATeam #emmys2015 #bts #LA A photo posted by ANDRÉA TILLER (@andrea_tiller) on Sep 21, 2015 at 2:32am PDT

Thankfully, following Schumer's win, Tiller gave her Instagram followers the inside scoop on theÂ products she used to achieve the funny woman's now-famous smoky eye. Here's how to get the look.

The golden gleam on Amy's lids that matched herÂ Emmy ever so perfectly was from a swipe of Bobbi Brown's Long-Wear Cream Shadow in Copper ($26, sephora.com). ItÂ was used as a base allover the lid and smudged onÂ the lower lash line to brightenÂ thoseÂ baby blues.

Then, on top of the cream shadow, Tiller used Urban Decay Shadow in Baked ($19, ulta.com), a golden bronze color with subtle shimmer, on the center of the lid, extending itÂ to the inner corner.

Tiller createdÂ the smoked out effect and added dimension by blending the richÂ brown shade in the Dior #796 palette ($62, sephora.com) and the bronze shade from Charlotte Tilbury's Golden Goddess palette ($52, nordstrom.com) alongÂ the outer corner and in the crease, stopping about midway on the lid. For a popÂ of color on the bottom lash line, Tiller used Laura Mercier's Black Turquoise liner ($25, sephora.com), a smoky blue-green that matched the hue of Amy's Zac Posen gown. Finally, she applied Velour Lashes in 'Strike a Pose' ($35, amazon.com) for full on fringe.

