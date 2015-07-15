How Having Oily Skin Might Help Prevent Wrinkles

Have you ever heard the old wives' tale that people with oilier skin get fewer wrinkles? Well, there may be some small grain of truth in that after all, according to a new study published in the journal Clinical Anatomy. Maybe.

For the study, Japanese researchers analyzed the skin on the foreheads and around the eyes in cadavers aged 20 to 90 years old, looking at the wrinkles, the number of sebaceous glands (which are what secrete the skin's oil), as well as the skin's elasticity and density. In the end they found that the depth and length of wrinkles correlated to the amount of sebaceous glands in these areas, with areas with more glands tending to have wrinkles that weren't as deep or long.

This may explain why wrinkles tend to be more noticeable around your eyes (hello, crow's feet) than on your forehead, since there are more oil-secreting glands in the forehead than around your eyes.

While the authors say it's possible that oilier skin (thanks to having more glands) prevents dry and deeper wrinkles from forming, the presence of the oil isn't the only thing that seems to help keep skin smooth. It could also be that the skin on the areas with more glands tended to be thicker and have more elasticity. As the researchers put it: "Such properties will suppress the deformation of the skin."

Another interesting finding: the density of oil glands was lower in women, than it was for the men, though they didn't see a big difference in wrinkle depth between the sexes.

Ultimately, what matters more for your skin is the total picture: protecting yourself from the sun's rays, exercise, eating a healthy diet with lots of foods that are good for your skin, and getting enough sleep.

But hey, if this makes you feel a little bit better about your oily skin, we won't blame you.

