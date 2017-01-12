Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company Has Recalled Its Organic Baby Powder

Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, a line of non-toxic home and personal care products, is voluntarily recalling all bottles of its organic baby powder because of concerns it could cause infections.

"The Honest Company's products are regularly tested to ensure their safety and quality," co-founder Christopher Gavigan explained in a video posted on the brand's site. "During recent testing of our organic baby powder, possible contamination with microorganisms was found, including some species associated with skin or eye infections."

After consulting with the FDA, the company decided on a recall of the product “out of an abundance of caution,” Gavigan said.

The organic baby powder is sold in the United States in 4 oz. bottles with the UPC #817810014529. These products have been in stores since April 14. Customers can return their bottles for a full refund if they wish.

"On behalf of my co-founders and everyone here at Honest, I sincerely apologize for this inconvenience," Gavigan added. "This decision, like all of our decisions, was guided by our ongoing commitment to the health, well-being and satisfaction of our customers." No other Honest Company products are affected by the recall.

If you have questions or concerns, you can reach The Honest Company at 1-888-688-8653 from Monday to Friday, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, or email support@thehonestcompany.com.