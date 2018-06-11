Glossy Is The New Smoky Eye, And Here’s How To Do It

Wet hair may have been having a moment in the last few years, but it’s super-slicked lids that are now taking the beauty world by storm. With over 30,000 #glossyeyes posts on Instagram and A-list fans like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian donning “wet” eyes, the experimental latex look has been seriously trending, and we are more than okay with it.

RELATED VIDEO: This Rose Gold Eye Makeup Is the Latest Beauty Trend You’ll Love

The tutorial above will show you how to create your own glimmering, glossy eye in under a minute. Play with pastel glosses for a bold look, or apply warm colors for a natural summer glow. If you prefer not to stray too far from your usual makeup routine, but are looking for a quick and easy way to amp up your look, this is the trend to add to your arsenal. Just swipe a little lip gloss on your eyelids and call it a day. Out of gloss? Substitute lip balm. Same effect, we promise.

1. Apply an eye primer (we like theBalm Put a Lid on It, $18 on dermstore.com)

2. Brush a warm-toned eyeshadow over lids (try the Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette, $54 on sephora.com)

3. Swipe lip gloss on eyelids.

4. Add the same warm eyeshadow under the eyes.

5. Blend the shadow from the outer lid to your brow bone.