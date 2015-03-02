Here's Why Julianna Margulies Wears a $10,000 Wig on 'The Good Wife'

As dynamite lawyer Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife, Julianna Margulies always has the sleek hair to perfectly match to her character’s smooth-yet-powerful personality. But as any faithful viewer of the early seasons of ER knows, Margulies actually has a gorgeous mane of thick, black curls. Turns out, she and the hairstylists on the show have a very expensive secret to keeping her curls under wraps.

As Margulies revealed on The Late Show With David Letterman last week, she dons a $10,000 custom wig during filming to give Alicia a more “coiffed” look. She says the wig (which is made of real human hair) is a lifesaver on the job, cutting her time with the hairstylists down to about 10 minutes.

“My own hair is more curly and they wanted her to look very coiffed and have straight hair,” she said. “And I thought, ‘Oh my God, 22 episodes a year, 14 hours a day’ and then if the weather changes, my hair starts growing like a Chia Pet, you know, depending on the humidity.”

Plus: "I had just had my baby. My baby was 13 months old when we started the show, and I wanted that extra hour it would take to blow dry my hair straight to have with my child. It takes 10 minutes to put that wig on."

Letterman was (endearingly) shocked when Margulies said her own hair takes about an hour to blow out, but as any super curly girl (myself included) knows, she’s dead on. Plus, “If you have a lot of hair, and curly hair, for a girl to get in there and keep it straight and blow dry it, it’s exhausting,” she said. Amen, sister.

Maybe the real problem here, though, is that straight hair is considered so sleek and lawyer-like, while curly hair is something to be managed. Hopefully for her next role—or even her next red-carpet appearance—Margulies can embrace the #curlpower.

