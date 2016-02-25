Here's the Truth About Why Olivia Munn's Face Looks So Different

Getty Images

The actress tells all.

Lindsay Dreyer, MIMIchatter.com
February 25, 2016

Fact: Olivia Munn is flawless. OK, fine, sometimes she looks a little bit stoned on the red carpet, but it's only because she's a huge dork and hasn't mastered the art of squinching yet (yes, that's really a thing). Lately, though, Munn has been looking extra gorgeous (which we didn't think was possible), and it's all thanks to potatoes. Well, potatoes along with a few other minor tweaks.

RELATED: How to Banish Ghost Face "Flashback" from Your Photos

We'll let Munn tell you about it herself:

Ask anyone who knows me and they'll tell you I love research. Convinced that there's got to be natural, healthy ways (ie not only the rich and connected can do it) to keep your skin from aging, I do lots of research. Who says guys are the only ones who can get better with age? We're gonna turn that myth around if we share what we learn with each other. So here are 4 skin tips I've learned just over this past year that really helped the texture and shape of my face. Left Pic: 1 year ago. Right Pic: Last month. 1. I lost 12 pounds this past year while training for Xmen. I kept it off by coming up w/an hour workout I do a few times a week. The weight loss leaned out my cheeks and jawline. Working out is also great for your skin because it increases blood flow to your face which helps rejuvenate. 2. Reshaped my brows. I do my own brows and always thought they were supposed to have a high arch. Then a facialist pointed out to me that I was shaping my brows into a frown. So I let the top of my brows grow in (which is never fun because it looks spotty for a few weeks) and then I plucked the bottom. That gave my brows a more horizontal angle and instantly brightened my eyes. 3. Got rid of sunspots. I love my freckles. But over the past couple of years I've seen more come up and merge with other freckles to make large dark spots. Dark spots prevent your skin from reflecting light and gives you a dull complexion. So for the past year I've been diligently using @Proactiv Mark Fading Pads. I wipe my face with one every night and now my face has a more even tone and the large spots aren't as noticeable. 4. I've talked about this before and I still stand by it: Japanese potatoes that are high in Hyaluronic Acid help keep wrinkles away. Look up this video: "Connie Chung Yuzihara" to learn all about it. There are Hyaluronic Acid pills and vitamins but I think that the best way to get it in your system is by eating them in foods that naturally have them. I'm still looking into what gets rid of the lines that develop around your neck. I think it has to do with tension and acupuncture might be the answer. When I find out more, I'll let you know. 👯👍

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Firstly, if you're wondering why her face looks slightly more chiseled, Munn lost about 12 pounds training for her role in X-Men with hour-long workouts a few times per week. "Working out is also great for your skin because it increases blood flow to your face which helps rejuvenate," she explains.

Munn also reshaped her brows this past year, letting the top of her brows grow out and then plucking the bottoms only. The result? A more horizontal angle that opens her eyes up a bit more (which also helps with that whole squinching thing).

Another change? Munn got rid of her sunspots. But don't get it twisted—she loves her freckles (and so do we, they're adorable). However, she noticed that some of her freckles were basically merging with other freckles and becoming majorly noticeable sunspots. So she started using Proactiv Mark Fading Pads to brighten them up and even out her skin tone.

And lastly, the potatoes. Munn has talked about this before on numerous occasions and stands by it. "Japanese potatoes that are high in hyaluronic acid help keep wrinkles away," she explained. "Look up this video: 'Connie Chung Yuzihara' to learn all about it. There are hyaluronic acid pills and vitamins, but I think that the best way to get it in your system is by eating them in foods that naturally have them."

RELATED: Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum Is Life Changing Is Life Changing

All great advice straight from someone we consider one of our beauty role models. And the best part? Carbs.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up